'Red flag' gun laws under the spotlight

(Reuters) - Congress is considering legislation to help states create and administer laws that allow courts to remove guns from individuals considered dangerous. While experts agree they might be appropriate to curb gun violence, how much could they encroach on privacy?

This video features Fred Rivara, a pediatrician and director of the Firearm Injury and Policy Research Program at the University of Washington and University of Pennsylvania law and psychiatry professor Stephen Morse.

