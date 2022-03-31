Red states redouble effort to block Biden’s climate-risk measure

Summary 5th Circuit panel overlooked facts when it allowed Biden administration to continue its interim use of social carbon cost estimates, say the states

States seek full 5th Circuit review

(Reuters) - The Biden administration should not be allowed to use Obama-era values for calculating climate change costs while it appeals a district court’s ruling that blocked it from doing so, attorneys for 10 Republican-led states told the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and asked for the full court to review its decision.

The challengers say a three-judge panel of the court overlooked facts and misapplied the law on March 16, when it said the federal government was likely to win the appeal – and therefore, could keep using its “Social Cost of Greenhouse Gas Estimates” - because the states’ alleged harms from the estimates were “speculative” and “merely hypothetical."

“The Estimates are harming the States now,” Louisiana Solicitor General Elizabeth Baker Murrill emphasized in the petition for en banc review filed Wednesday evening, joined by the attorneys-general of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Among other things, Murrill wrote, the estimates “immediately apply coercive pressure to the States to change their approach to greenhouse gas regulation,” drive up the cost of energy-related regulatory action, reduce the states’ revenue from oil-and-gas and mineral leases, and were adopted without notice or a comment period, which deprived the states and their citizens of their procedural rights.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Justice Department, which represents the Biden administration and its agencies, declined to comment on Thursday.

The Social Cost of Greenhouse Gas Estimates were first adopted by the Obama administration and set at about $50 per ton of emissions. The Trump administration reduced them to $10 or less per ton.

On his first day in office last year, President Biden issued an executive order that established an interagency working group to determine new values. As an interim measure, the working group adopted the Obama administration’s estimates.

The 10 states filed suit in federal court in Lake Charles, Louisiana, last April, saying the new administration broke the law by changing the value without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in. The judge granted a preliminary injunction in February, but the 5th Circuit panel put that injunction on hold while the administration’s appeal is pending.

In addition to finding the states’ harms were speculative, the panel said the injunction would “irreparably” harm the federal government by acting as a prior restraint on the agencies’ decision-making process.

The petition for en banc review takes aim at that finding, saying the government “cannot claim an irreparable injury from being enjoined against an action that it has no statutory authorization to take."

The case is State of Louisiana et al. v. Biden et al., 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-30087.

For the states: Elizabeth Baker Murrill and Joseph Scott St. John, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office

For the Biden administration: Jeffrey Sandberg and Thomas Pulham, U.S. Justice Department

