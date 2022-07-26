Redgrave, Ogletree firms sued by ex-partner over arbitration bid

An aerial view of the city of San Francisco skyline and the Golden Gate Bridge in California, U.S., October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(Reuters) - A San Francisco attorney on Tuesday sued her former employer, law firm Redgrave, and its counsel, national employment law firm Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, accusing them of trying to force her into arbitration based on an agreement she never signed.

Plaintiff Karen Hourigan said in her San Francisco federal court lawsuit that making her arbitrate employment claims against Redgrave would violate California law and a federal law prohibiting mandatory arbitration of employee sexual harassment claims.

Jonathan Redgrave, managing partner of Redgrave, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, nor did a spokesperson for the firm.

An Ogletree spokesperson also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit does not describe Hourigan's underlying employment claims against the Redgrave firm. It says Hourigan obtained a notice of right-to-sue letter from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing to "pursue her employment claims, including those alleging unlawful sexual harassment."

Hourigan is representing herself in the lawsuit. She said she had no comment on the allegations.

A former equity partner at Redgrave, Hourigan said in her complaint that she re-joined the firm in May 2021 as an at-will employee. She said she was placed on paid administrative leave "abruptly and without warning" in December.

Hourigan said she resigned from the Redgrave firm on April 4, 2022. The Redgrave firm, represented by lawyers from Ogletree, sued her in Florida state court three weeks later, alleging she is bound to a partnership agreement and must arbitrate employment claims against the Redgrave firm at JAMS.

Peter Zinober, an Ogletree shareholder representing Redgrave in the Florida case, did not respond to a request for comment about Hourigan's allegations.

Hourigan said in her lawsuit she "faces an imminent threat that defendants will force" her into arbitration and prevent her from litigating her employment claims in court.

She asked the court to order that she did not sign any partnership agreement when she rejoined Redgrave and is not bound by any mandatory arbitration provision. She is also seeking an order halting the arbitration proceeding before JAMS.

