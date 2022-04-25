Refinery loses $16 mln appeal over tax effect of renewable-blend credits

A Delek petrol station is seen near the southern city of Ashdod, Israel. July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Delek US argued that IRS mishandled effect of $64 mln in renewable-blend credits

Appeals court affirms that excise-tax credits reduce ‘cost of goods sold’ for income-tax purposes The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Fuel producer Delek US Holdings cannot claim a $16 million refund for income taxes that indirectly resulted from $64 million in excise-tax credits it had earned by using renewable fuels in its blends, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Nashville, who agreed with the government that the so-called mixture credit had to be subtracted from Delek’s expenses, which naturally increased its income and, by extension, its income-tax burden.

Delek argued that the mixture credit had no effect on its expenses or income because it was merely the source it used to pay the Motor Fuel Excise Tax - not a reduction in the tax itself. It drew amicus support from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers Association, an industry trade group.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

However, that rationale suffered from a “fundamental flaw,” Circuit Judge John Nalbandian wrote for the 6th Circuit.

“The government gave Delek a benefit: a reduction of its excise tax burden. Delek accepted that benefit, but now it claims that the government levies an unlawful (income) tax unless it accepts Delek’s fiction that no tax reduction ever occurred,” Nalbandian wrote, joined by Circuit Judge Julia Smith Gibbons and Senior Circuit Judge John Rogers.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Delek US and its attorneys at Norton Rose Fulbright did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday. The company operates four refineries and other energy-related businesses in the southeastern United States.

The U.S. Treasury Department and its Justice Department attorneys also had no immediate response.

According to the 6th Circuit, Delek US received a total of $64 million in Mixture Credits in 2010 and 2011, which it subtracted from the “cost of goods sold” on its federal income tax forms for those years. In 2015, however, it sought a $16 million refund, saying the credits resulted in an overstatement of its income.

Comparing the credits to payroll withholding taxes or estimated quarterly tax payments, the company argued that the credits “could satisfy but not reduce” its excise-tax liability, and therefore, it should be allowed to deduct the entire amount of that liability.

But those arguments were contrary to the statute’s “plain meaning,” Nalbandian wrote, emphasizing that “when a credit takes away from a liability, it reduces that liability.”

The only other appellate court to consider the question - the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit – reached the same result in 2018, the 6th Circuit added.

The case decided Friday is Delek US Holdings Inc. v. United States of America, 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-5257.

For Delek US: Robert Kovacev and Robert Morris of Norton Rose Fulbright US

For the U.S.: Paul Allulis and Bruce Ellisen, U.S. Justice Department

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.