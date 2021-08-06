Reliance Medical loses bid to toss spinal implant kickback suit

An empty operating room is seen in a Maryland hospital. REUTERS/Rosem Morton

Companies Law firms Court rejects argument based on non-delegation doctrine

Reliance Medical accused of paying kickbacks to physician-investors

(Reuters) - Spinal implant maker Reliance Medical Systems has lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the U.S. government accusing it of paying kickbacks to its physician-investors on the grounds that the government relied on an unconstitutional delegation of Congressional lawmaking authority.

U.S. District Judge Dean Pregerson in Los Angeles Friday rejected Utah-based Reliance's argument that Congress had improperly empowered the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General to determine what conduct violates the Anti-Kickback Statute.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Reliance and its attorney Patric Hooper of Hooper, Lundy & Bookman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reliance, founded in 2006, collaborates with spine surgeons to design customized spinal implant devices and surgical tools. At first, it distributed implants through subsidiaries that were owned by doctor-investors, but in 2012 it decided to abandon that model for fear of regulatory action, according to court documents.

The government's 2014 lawsuit alleged that the pre-2012 business model amounted to paying doctors to use its products. According to the suit, Reliance offered interest in the company to doctors who already used Reliance products, and in some cases asked them to put up very little money to invest.

The government said physician-investors were paid higher returns if they used Reliance products frequently, and that those who did not use enough Reliance products had their interests bought out. It said the arrangement ran afoul of the federal Anti-Kickback Statute and cited so-called fraud alerts from HHS-OIG warning that physician-owned joint ventures could run afoul of the law.

In its motion to dismiss, Reliance argued that the government violated the Constitution's non-delegation doctrine, which forbids Congress from delegating its lawmaking power, in relying on HHS-OIG.

Pregerson, denying the motion, noted that the Supreme Court had found that a delegation of authority unconstitutional only twice. As long as Congress provides an agency with a "guiding principle" in how to apply a law, the delegation is allowed, he said.

The Anti-Kickback Statute clearly met that standard, he said.

"Because Congress' delegation of authority to HHS to determine safe harbors and issue notices regarding OIG's opinion of certain payment practices is guided by an intelligible principle, it does not violate the Constitution," the judge wrote.

The judge further noted that HHS-OIG's fraud notices were "advisory opinions" rather than binding law.

"Furthermore, wish as it might, OIG does not have any role in determining how the law will be applied in this case, regardless whether the government's allegations echo OIG's opinions," he said.

The case is United States of America v. Reliance Medical Systems LLC, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 14-cv-06979.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney David Finkelstein

For Reliance: Patric Hooper of Hooper, Lundy & Bookman