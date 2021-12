Commissioner Elad Roisman participates in a U.S Securities and Exchange Commission open meeting in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission member Elad Roisman said on Monday that he intends to resign his role as commissioner by the end of January.

Roisman notified President Joe Biden of his plans in a letter sent on Monday, he said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Prentice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.