Residents sue Indiana plastics recycling facility owner over fire

(Reuters) - Indiana residents have sued the owner of a plastics recycling facility that caught fire earlier this month, claiming the blaze exposed them to noxious gases and tanked their property values.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed Thursday in state court by residents and businesses in Richmond, Indiana, against Cornerstone Trading Group, which owns the industrial facility that caught fire April 11, and Seth Smith, the company's president and owner. The fire forced hundreds of people to evacuate and shut down several schools.

The plaintiffs are asking the privately-owned Indiana-based company to compensate them for diminished property values and lost business stemming from the fire, as well as compensation for physical injuries and emotional pain and suffering. The lawsuit also seeks punitive damages.

Cornerstone and Smith could not immediately be reached for comment. Attorneys who previously represented Smith and Cornerstone in a separate lawsuit challenging findings made by local officials that the facility was unsafe didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Counsel for the plaintiffs didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blaze at the recycling facility in Richmond, a city of 35,000 about 70 miles (113 km) east of Indianapolis, started in a semi-trailer parked behind a warehouse before spreading to the rest of the 13.8-acre (5.58-hectare) site, according to local fire officials.

The fire, which burned for several days, prompted a response from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which said it detected asbestos in a sample of debris that had been blown away from the fire site.

The lawsuit claims Cornerstone and Smith disregarded safety measures for handling and storing plastics and other materials that contributed to the blaze. It also said the defendants had previously been cited for unsafe conditions at the facility by local officials in 2019.

As a result, residents said they inhaled noxious gases and smoke, and experienced headaches, dizziness, skin rashes and chest pain.

The case is Tushawn Craig et al. v. Cornerstone Trading Group et al., in Wayne County Superior Court of Indiana, case No. 89D01-2304-CT-000031.

For the residents and business owners: Trevor Crossen of Crossen Law Firm and Benjamin Felton of Dyer Garofalo Mann & Schultz.

