Resideo board faces new derivative suit over 2018 spinoff

(Reuters) - A Resideo Technologies Inc shareholder has slapped the temperature control and home security company's board members and former executives with a derivative lawsuit for allegedly concealing financial losses after its 2018 spin-off from technology and manufacturing conglomerate Honeywell International Inc.

Investor Bud & Sue Frashier Family Trust said in the complaint filed in Delaware Chancery Court this week that the Resideo directors and officers pedaled the false narrative that Resideo would benefit from the spinoff and was “poised to have a bright future.”

The Austin, Texas-based company’s board is facing a similar consolidated derivative suit in a Wilmington, Delaware, federal court and a proposed class action in St. Paul, Minnesota, federal court. The Minnesota case, which was directly brought against Resideo, survived a motion to dismiss in March.

The family trust’s lead attorney, Brian Robbins of Robbins, and press representatives for Resideo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The Resideo investor said in the 108-page complaint that Honeywell used Resideo’s 2018 spinoff and stock market debut to offload its “less desirable business units in order to bolster its balance sheet and rid itself of decades-old legacy environmental and asbestos liabilities.”

As part of the transaction, Resideo paid Honeywell a $1.2 billion dividend that was financed by debt, according to the complaint. Resideo also agreed to pay Honeywell millions of dollars in annual fees in exchange for using Honeywell’s trademark and to account for environmental liabilities, according to the complaint.

Yet the company’s leaders “repeatedly” issued false and misleading statements about the company’s finances, the investor alleged. The complaint cited the individual defendant’s claims that Resideo had an “enviable market position” and that its "performance as part of Honeywell over the past three years demonstrates a well-run business that is on track to deliver growth in 2018 and beyond."

After the company revealed in 2019 that profits for its products and solutions segment had dropped 20%, among other “disappointing” financial results, the overall value of Resideo’s stock fell by $2 billion, or more than 61%.

A representative for Honeywell was not immediately available to comment on Friday on the lawsuit. Honeywell is not named as a defendant.

The case is Bud & Sue Frashier Family Trust U/A DTD 05/05/98 derivatively on behalf of Resideo Technologies Inc v. Roger B. Fradin et al, Chancery Court of Delaware, No. 2021-0556.

For Bud & Sue Frashier Family Trust: Brian Robbins, Craig Smith and Shane Sanders of Robbins; and Blake Bennett of Cooch and Taylor

Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately available.

