Retired Federal Circuit judge joins law firm Irell in Washington, D.C.

Summary Law firms Kathleen O'Malley retired from the Federal Circuit in March

(Reuters) - Irell & Manella on Thursday said it has hired a federal judge who spent more than 27 years on the bench for the Washington, D.C., office the firm opened nearly a year ago.

Kathleen O'Malley will join Los Angeles-based Irell as of counsel starting Wednesday. She retired from federal service in March, after serving more than 11 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, a patent dispute-heavy court.

Andrei Iancu, the head of Irell's Washington outpost, formerly ran the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

O'Malley's high-profile opinions included rulings for Oracle Corp in a multi-billion dollar copyright dispute with Alphabet Inc's Google, finding in 2014 that Oracle's Java API was copyrightable and in 2018 that Google didn't make fair use of it in the Android operating system.

The U.S. Supreme Court eventually overturned the latter ruling.

Prior to her stint on the federal circuit, O'Malley spent 16 years as a district judge in the Northern District of Ohio. She was also an assistant attorney general for Ohio, and practiced at Jones Day and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur.

O'Malley said her practice will involve litigation consulting. She said she wasn't looking to join a law firm after she retired from the bench, but she said she didn't want to handle the business side of running her own consultancy.

"I wanted to sink my teeth into [my clients' issues] and not have to worry about forming an LLC, buying insurance, renting office space," O'Malley said. "Other people thrive in doing all of it, I just don't."

