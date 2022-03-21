Rhode island reaches opioid settlements valued at $107 mln

The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Companies Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

March 21 (Reuters) - Rhode Island's attorney general on Monday announced settlements he valued at $107 million against the drugmakers Teva (TEVA.TA) and Allergan to resolve claims over their roles in fueling an opioid epidemic in the state.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.