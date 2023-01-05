Rio Grande LNG terminal's water permits survive fishermen's challenge

Summary The Army Corps approved least environmentally damaging plan, appeals court said

(Reuters) - Dredge and fill permits for massive liquefied natural gas export facilities in south Texas survived a challenge by environmentalists and fishermen after a federal appeals court said Thursday the “least environmentally damaging” construction plan was chosen by federal regulators.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that, despite claims from the Sierra Club and Shrimpers and Fishermen of the RGV that better options were available, the government had adequately considered how construction plans for the Rio Grande LNG export terminal and the related Rio Bravo Pipeline Project would impact wetlands.

While the plaintiffs had argued that alternative plans including rerouting at least one pipeline feeding the terminal would have a smaller environmental impact, the three-judge panel said the government had met its obligations under the Clean Water Act to justify its chosen course of action for the 984-acre facility in the Port of Brownsville.

The “Corps approved the least environmentally damaging practicable alternative presented before it during the permitting process and did not act arbitrarily in its evaluation of pipeline construction impacts and mitigation efforts,” wrote Judge Carolyn King for the court.

The U.S. is the top natural gas producer in the world and in 2022 became the top exporter of the gas, with much of those exports heading to European markets to shore up demand caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Rio Grande LNG project has received approval from the Army Corps as well as other federal agencies including the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, according to developer Next Decade. It would connect to a system of pipelines run by Enbridge Inc that spans nearly 140 miles.

The facility would have the capacity to export as much as 3.6 billion cubic feet of liquefied natural gas per day, making it one of the largest export facilities in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

In their suit filed in the 5th Circuit in 2021, the groups said the project would devastate local wetlands, which would impair their ability to enjoy the area recreationally but also impact commercial fishing. Wetlands are important habitat for fish and for species fish prey upon, and the export project would destroy or disturb that habitat, they said.

The plaintiffs, federal government and developers didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The case is Shrimpers and Fishermen of the RGV v. United States Army Corps of Engineers, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-60889.

