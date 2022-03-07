Robbins, Bernstein cement duopoly in big securities class actions - ISS report

A street sign for Wall Street is seen in the financial district in New York, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The rich are getting richer on the shareholders’ side of securities class actions.

In 2021, according to a new report from ISS Securities Class Action Services, the 50 biggest securities class action settlements in the U.S. totaled a combined $3.55 billion, led by a $1.2 billion deal with Bausch Health Cos Inc that received final approval last May. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd was lead counsel on the Bausch case and on 20 other cases on the ISS top 50 list.

In all, according to ISS, Robbins Geller cases settled for a total of about $1.9 billion in 2021. That represents about 53% of the $3.55 billion total value of the top 50 securities class action settlements. Bernstein Litowitz had the second-highest settlement total, $595 million, or about 17% of the top 50 total.

Between them, in other words, Robbins Geller and Bernstein Litowitz accounted for 70% of the money recovered for investors in the 50 biggest shareholder class actions to be settled in 2021. Two firms. 70%.

This year marks the second in a row that Robbins Geller and Bernstein Litowitz have left little room for competitors. In ISS’s report on the 50 biggest settlements to receive approval in 2020, Robbins Geller-led settlements accounted for 48.5% of the $3.38 billion total. Bernstein Litowitz cases accounted for another 23.2% of the total. That's nearly 72% of all the recovery for shareholders securities settlements approved in 2020.

Bernstein Litowitz, in fact, has been one of the top two shareholder firms, in terms of the value of its settlements, since ISS began tracking the data nine years ago. Robbins Geller was knocked out of the top two in only one year, 2018, when Pomerantz obtained final approval of the nearly $3 billion Petroleo Brasileiro SA settlement. (A caveat: ISS also tabulates the number of cases settled by each shareholder firm. I’m skipping case numbers and focusing only on settlement value because it’s a better proxy for who’s getting and resolving the most significant cases.)

It’s not exactly news that Robbins Geller and Bernstein Litowitz dominate shareholder class actions on the plaintiffs side. But going back over ISS Top 50 reports dating back to 2015 suggests that their duopoly may be more unassailable than ever.

Yes, other firms may have occasional breakthroughs, like Pomerantz’s big win in the Petrobras case. And other firms regularly appear as top performers, albeit a notch or two below the highest slots. (More on them below.) But if you look at the chart of top 10 firms that ISS Securities Class Action Services assembled for Reuters, you’ll see that no other firms show up at or near the top of the list with anything approaching the consistency of Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller.

The last two years have been particularly strong for the duopoly: Robbins Geller and Bernstein Litowitz have never previously had a two-year stretch in which their cases accounted for a combined 70% or more of the total value of approved securities class action settlements. (I should note that these firms are not particularly friendly competitors, so it's not like they are working together to shut out other firms.)

“Past success breeds success,” said Jeff Lubitz, managing director of ISS Securities Class Action Services. Lubitz predicted that Robbins Geller will snag a top spot on next year's list as well, assuming that the firm wins final approval of a proposed $809.5 million shareholder settlement with Twitter Inc. With every good outcome, the ISS director said, Robbins Geller and Bernstein Litowitz deepen their relationships with the state, local and union pension funds that are often appointed to lead the biggest shareholder class actions.

It’s important, though, to keep an eye on trends among the firms just a tier below the two giants, Lubitz said. Significantly, the same three firms – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, Saxena White and Labaton Sucharow – have filled out the top five slots for the last two years. Kessler Topaz, in fact, has been in the top five, in terms of the dollar value of its shareholder class action settlements, for the last five years. Saxena White and Labaton have made the top 10 list four out of the last five years. Settlements by these firms rarely exceed 10% of the total value of the top 50, according to ISS reports. (Kessler Topaz hit 12.4% on the latest list.) But the firms regularly account for between 5% and 9% of total settlement value – which means they are recovering hundreds of millions of dollars a year for shareholders.

“The ‘sandbox’ of [securities] class actions is large enough to support many plaintiff firms,” said Lubitz, who singled out Kessler Topaz for consistently earning a place in the top five of the ISS settlement value list. Kessler, Saxena, Labaton and some others, he said, have shown they can compete with Bernstein Litowitz and Robbins Geller.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a notch below,” Lubitz said. “They are in the game.”

