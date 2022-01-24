Robbins Geller asks 9th Circuit to rescue Toshiba investor class action, again

Law firms

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has once before resurrected a class action by investors in Toshiba Corp's American Depository Receipts, in a 2018 decision reversing the case's dismissal. Now plaintiffs lawyers from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd are counting on the appeals court to bring the class action back from the dead for a second time.

On Friday, Robbins Geller filed a petition asking the 9th Circuit for leave to appeal a Jan. 7 decision denying certification of a class of Toshiba ADR investors. The filing argues that U.S District Judge Dean Pregerson of Los Angeles ignored crucial facts and misapplied the 9th Circuit’s Toshiba precedent – and that the consequences of his errors could be dire for investors in newly created ADRs.

The petition presents a nuanced issue that takes some explaining. The Toshiba ADRs purchased by Robbins Geller’s client, an automotive workers’ pension fund, were not actually issued by the company. Instead, the securities were created by Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a registered depositary institution, at the request of Barclays Capital Inc. Barclays, in turn, was acting as a broker for the pension fund’s investment advisor, ClearBridge Advisors LLC.

When ClearBridge placed an order for Toshiba ADRs with Barclays, Barclays purchased Toshiba common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, then delivered those shares to Citi for conversion into the ADRs acquired by Robbins Geller's client.

Why do all of these details matter? Because the critical question in the case is where the securities transaction took place. As you surely recall, the U.S. Supreme Court held in 2010's Morrison v. National Australia Bank Ltd that investors may only sue in U.S. courts over securities listed on U.S. exchanges or securities trades that occurred in the U.S. The pension fund in the Toshiba case did not purchase its ADRs on a U.S. exchange. So in order to sue in the U.S., the fund had to show that its ADR transaction took place in this country.

The 9th Circuit’s previous Toshiba decision provided a test for trial courts to use in deciding whether securities transactions took place domestically or internationally. Adopting the 2nd Circuit’s “irrevocable liability” reasoning from 2012’s Absolute Activist Value Master Fund Ltd v. Ficeto, the 9th Circuit held in the 2018 Toshiba decision that a securities transaction is located “where purchasers incurred the liability to take and pay for securities, and where sellers incurred the liability to deliver securities.”

After the appeals court returned the Toshiba class action to Pregerson, the trial judge ruled in 2020 that investors had adequately alleged the ADR deal took place in the U.S. Robbins Geller’s client argued that the entire transactions took place here: A New York-based ClearBridge trader placed an order for Toshiba ADRs with Barclays, and New York-based Barclays traders confirmed the terms and executed the purchase. The pension fund contended that it incurred irrevocable liability for the securities when Barclays entered final execution of the ADR purchase on March 23, 2015.

Pregerson agreed in the 2020 decision denying Toshiba’s dismissal motion. But Toshiba’s lawyers at White & Case refused to abandon their contention that the real key to the ADR deal was not the pension fund’s agreement with Barclays to buy the ADRs, but was instead Barclays’ purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange of the Toshiba common shares that Citi converted into ADRs. Without those common shares, Toshiba said, there would have been no ADRs for Robbins Geller’s client to purchase – so the irrevocable liability for the securities, according to Toshiba, kicked in outside of U.S. borders.

In a clever bit of repurposing, White & Case turned its extraterritoriality argument into opposition to certification of the Toshiba ADR investor class. Toshiba insisted that Robbins Geller’s client was not a typical class member because it had acquired its ADRs in a foreign transaction. Moreover, Toshiba said, the two sides needed a year of intensive discovery to establish the facts of the pension fund’s ADR deal. At the very least, the company argued, that process showed that investors’ ADR purchases were too individualized for class treatment.

Pregerson agreed with Toshiba that the “triggering event” for the pension fund’s irrevocable liability was Barclays’ purchase of common shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange – a foreign transaction that precluded the fund from acting as a typical class representative. (The judge also denied certification of a class of investors asserting claims under Japanese securities laws, holding that issues of standing and damages methodology must be resolved in summary judgment litigation before the class can be certified.)

In Friday's petition to the 9th Circuit, Robbins Geller argued that Pregerson’s decision ignored copious evidence that everyone involved in the ADR deal – the pension fund, ClearBridge and Barclays – considered it to have taken place in the U.S. Pregerson’s “triggering event” prerequisite, the petition said, is nowhere to be found in either the Supreme Court’s Morrison decision or the 9th Circuit’s previous Toshiba ruling. And if the 9th Circuit allows the trial judge’s interpretation to stand, the filing warned, it will be fatal for ADR investors hoping to hold corporate fraudsters accountable in U.S. courts, since every new issue of ADRs begins with purchase of common shares on foreign exchanges.

“Taken to its logical conclusion the district court’s reasoning would mean that all transactions in newly issued ADRs (whether sponsored or not) are ‘foreign’ due to their origination via ‘triggering events’ in another country,” the petition said. “That ignores the factual realities of ADRs while contravening both the Exchange Act’s protections for American investors and SEC oversight of ADRs.”

The petition also argued that Pregerson’s ruling runs afoul of class action procedural rules because every Toshiba ADR held by investors in the proposed class originated with the purchase of Toshiba common shares, so the pension fund is actually a typical class representative.

Toshiba counsel Christopher Curran of White & Case declined to comment. Robbins Geller did not respond to a request for comment.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

