Roblox sues tech toymaker WowWee over avatar figurines

(Reuters) - A line of dolls based on Roblox Corp's online gaming avatars violates its copyrights and trademarks, the company said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Francisco federal court.

WowWee Group Ltd's "My Avastars" dolls unlawfully copy the distinctive blocky designs of player avatars in Roblox's popular game platform, and were not authorized despite WowWee's partnership with an in-game designer, Roblox said.

Roblox declined to comment on the lawsuit. WowWee did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Roblox is one of the world's most popular online gaming sites and one of the first companies to focus on the metaverse. Its platform allows users to build "experiences" like games, events, and virtual places, which they visit with character avatars.

Roblox's Monday lawsuit said Hong Kong-based WowWee teamed with one of the most popular experience developers, Gamefam, to create a line of personalized dolls that match player avatars in a role-playing experience called "My Avastars: RP."

Gamefam is not a defendant in the case, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Observing the centrality of Roblox's avatars to its success, WowWee saw a chance for a quick buck," the lawsuit said, and "chose to exploit Roblox's success — its brand, its reputation, its goodwill, and its intellectual property — without ever involving Roblox."

Roblox also said it already has a deal with another company, Jazwares LLC, to make avatar dolls, and that WowWee never asked for a similar license.

The lawsuit accused WowWee of infringing Roblox's copyrights and trademark rights, breaching its terms of use, and falsely advertising that the dolls were affiliated with Roblox. It asked the court to block sales of the dolls and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Roblox Corp v. WowWee Group Ltd, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-04476.

For Roblox: Andrew Gass and Sarah Ray of Latham & Watkins

For WowWee: not available

