Ruling gives Gilead a boost in billion-dollar HIV drug patent fight

Summary

Summary Related documents U.S. sues Gilead over role in developing HIV-prevention drug

Govt broke pacts with Gilead when it applied for patents -court















(Reuters) - A Washington, D.C. federal court said in a decision made public Wednesday that the U.S. government broke agreements with Gilead Sciences Inc when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention applied for patents related to the use of Gilead drugs to prevent HIV.

The opinion by the U.S. Court of Federal Claims could strengthen Gilead's defense in a separate patent-infringement lawsuit in Delaware where the U.S. government is seeking more than $1 billion in damages from the pharmaceutical giant over the HIV drug regimen known as PrEP.

Gilead told the Delaware court in a Wednesday letter that the ruling was directly relevant to its efforts to contest the government's infringement claims. Gilead argues that the government cannot enforce its patents because of the CDC's alleged misconduct.

A spokesperson for Gilead said Thursday that the company was pleased with the decision, which "emphasizes that Gilead was a key part of the collaboration that resulted in the government's PrEP patents."

Representatives for the CDC and the U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The government sued Gilead for patent infringement in Delaware federal court in 2019. It said Gilead did not compensate the CDC for its role in discovering that Gilead's Truvada could be used to prevent HIV in addition to treating it.

A jury trial in the Delaware case is scheduled for next May.

Truvada and a related drug, Descovy, have been blockbusters for Gilead, earning the company over $3.3 billion in combined sales last year.

The government accused Truvada for PrEP and Descovy for PrEP of infringing its patents. It said Gilead "exaggerated" its part in developing PrEP, ignored the CDC's contributions, and refused to license the CDC's patents.

Gilead filed its separate lawsuit against the federal government in the Court of Federal Claims in 2020. It accused the government of breaking research agreements by filing patent applications for PrEP-related inventions without promptly notifying the company.

Senior U.S. Judge Charles Lettow ruled for Gilead in the decision unsealed Wednesday. Lettow said the CDC filed the first patent application in 2006 but the government did not inform Gilead about the inventions until 2014.

Lettow also said Gilead was entitled to money damages in an amount yet to be decided.

The Federal Claims case is Gilead Sciences Inc v. United States, U.S. Court of Federal Claims, No. 1:20-cv-00499.

For Gilead: Ronald Machen of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr

For the U.S.: Walter Brown of the Department of Justice

Read more:

U.S. government sues Gilead over patent rights to HIV drugs











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.