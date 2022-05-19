Russia to ease some anti-monopoly rules amid sanctions, PM says

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 18 (Reuters) - Russia will ease some of its anti-monopoly rules, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, as the country is working on measures designed to support local businesses amid pressure from western sanctions.

Changes to the rules will facilitate the process of buying stakes in foreign companies that are operating in Russia, Mishustin said.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens

