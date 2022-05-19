1 minute read
Russia to ease some anti-monopoly rules amid sanctions, PM says
May 18 (Reuters) - Russia will ease some of its anti-monopoly rules, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday, as the country is working on measures designed to support local businesses amid pressure from western sanctions.
Changes to the rules will facilitate the process of buying stakes in foreign companies that are operating in Russia, Mishustin said.
Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.