Russia fines Booking.com $17.5 mln for violating competition law

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) has slapped a 1.3 billion rouble ($17.52 million) fine on hotel reservation website Booking.com (BKNG.O) for violating anti-monopoly law, the regulator said on Thursday.

The fine from the FAS comes nine months after it accused the company of violating Russia's competition law, saying that Booking.com "abused its dominant position on the market." read more

According to Russian anti-monopoly law, a company could face a fine of between 1% and 15% of its annual revenue generated in Russia.

Booking.com said on Thursday it planned to appeal the FAS decision, TASS news agency reported.

($1 = 74.1934 roubles)