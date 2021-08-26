Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Russia fines Booking.com $17.5 mln for violating competition law

1 minute read

An employee works on his computer at the new Booking.com customers site in Tourcoing, France, October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) has slapped a 1.3 billion rouble ($17.52 million) fine on hotel reservation website Booking.com (BKNG.O) for violating anti-monopoly law, the regulator said on Thursday.

The fine from the FAS comes nine months after it accused the company of violating Russia's competition law, saying that Booking.com "abused its dominant position on the market." read more

According to Russian anti-monopoly law, a company could face a fine of between 1% and 15% of its annual revenue generated in Russia.

Booking.com said on Thursday it planned to appeal the FAS decision, TASS news agency reported.

($1 = 74.1934 roubles)

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan
More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry Insight
How D&I leaders can drive change in law firms now
Industry Insight
ILTACON 2021: Hot takes on asking your CFO for a legal tech budget and cybersecurity’s worst practices
Industry Insight
What will it take to grow people and profits in a more agile legal environment?
Industry Insight
A new paradigm for on-boarding in a return-to-office phase