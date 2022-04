Russia fines Wikipedia owner for not deleting content it says is inaccurate -Ifax

Wikipedia webpage in use on a laptop computer is seen in this photo illustration. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

April 26 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Tuesday fined Wikipedia owner Wikimedia Foundation for the first time for not deleting articles that Russia says contain inaccurate information about what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

The court fined Wikimedia Foundation 3 million roubles ($41,594), agencies reported.

($1 = 72.1250 roubles)

