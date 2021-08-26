Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian court fines Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp -report

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday fined Twitter (TWTR.N) 17 million roubles ($229,730), Facebook (FB.O) 15 million roubles and WhatsApp 4 million roubles over their refusal to localise user data as required by Russian law, Interfax news agency reported.

($1 = 74.0000 roubles)

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely
