Russian court fines Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp -report

MOSCOW, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday fined Twitter (TWTR.N) 17 million roubles ($229,730), Facebook (FB.O) 15 million roubles and WhatsApp 4 million roubles over their refusal to localise user data as required by Russian law, Interfax news agency reported.

($1 = 74.0000 roubles)