Russian watchdog tells Google, Apple to remove Navalny app - report

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing to consider an appeal against an earlier court decision to change his suspended sentence to a real prison term, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo/File Photo

Companies Apple Inc See all

Alphabet Inc See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor has demanded that Alphabet's Google and Apple (AAPL.O) remove Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's app from their stores, Interfax news agency quoted the watchdog as saying on Friday.

Roskomnadzor cited a Russian court ruling that found jailed Navalny's anti-corruption foundation an extremist organisation and banned it. Navalny's allies have published news and blogs through the app after Roskomnadzor blocked their websites.