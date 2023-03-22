Saks, luxury designers defeat 'no poach' antitrust lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge has dismissed a prospective class action accusing Saks Fifth Avenue and several high-end designers of conspiring to stifle employee mobility and to keep luxury-worker pay artificially low in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

Chief U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn, New York, dismissed the case on Monday after finding the claims from three luxury retail employees at retailer Saks fell outside a four-year window for filing the action. The judge also found that a fourth employee had not provided enough of a factual basis to show harm to industry competition.

The court had given the plaintiffs' lawyers the opportunity to file an amended complaint, but no new challenge was submitted and the case was closed on Tuesday.

The U.S. Justice Department in recent years has ramped up antitrust enforcement targeting no-poach and non-solicitation agreements in labor markets. The Federal Trade Commission is weighing a proposal to ban non-compete clauses in employment agreements.

The former Saks' employees' lawsuit was filed in 2020 and named Saks and various high-end brands, including Louis Vuitton USA Inc, Gucci America Inc and Prada USA Corp, as defendants.

The complaint alleged former Saks employees were banned for six months from working at one of the luxury brand defendants. The former employees sought unspecified monetary damages and an injunction barring enforcement of alleged no-poach agreements.

Plaintiffs' lawyers Innessa Huot and Joseph Saveri, part of the team representing the former Saks employees who filed the case in 2020, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lawyers for Saks and a company representative did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. Attorneys and representatives for Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Prada did not immediately respond to similar messages.

The defendants in a joint filing denied their hiring and employment practices violated federal competition law.

Lawyers for Saks and the brands said in the filing that the plaintiffs' complaint offered only "bare conclusions with no facts or substance to sustain them, and implausible allegations."

The case is Giordano et al v. Saks Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, No. 1:20-cv-00833-MKB-CLP.

For plaintiffs: Innessa Huot of Faruqui & Faruqui; and Joseph Saveri of Joseph Saveri Law Firm

For Saks: David Lender and Eric Hochstadt of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For Prada: Mark Hamer of Baker & McKenzie

For Gucci: Corey Roush of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For Louis Vuitton: Robert Shapiro of Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg

