San Francisco reaches $10 million opioid settlement with Endo ahead of trial

(Reuters) - The city of San Francisco on Wednesday reached a $10 million settlement with Endo International Plc, days before an upcoming trial over claims that drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies fueled an opioid epidemic, City Attorney David Chiu said.

Endo makes the opioid painkiller Percocet, but has not marketed the drug since 2016. Endo, which did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

San Francisco sued Endo, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Allergan Plc, drug distributor Anda Inc, pharmacy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc in 2018. The companies created a "public nuisance" by flooding the city with prescription opioids and failing to prevent the drugs from being diverted for illegal use, according to the lawsuit.

The companies have denied the allegations, and a trial against the remaining defendants is scheduled to kick off on April 25 in California federal court.

When it was filed, the lawsuit also targeted Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson & Johnson, McKesson Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and AmerisourceBergen Corp, but the city previously settled with those defendants.

Chiu said at a Wednesday press conference that the upcoming trial would be the first to test claims against "each part of the opioid supply chain."

Since 2019, Endo has agreed to make $300 million in opioid settlement payments with state and local governments, including the San Francisco settlement. The largest to date are a $65 million settlement with Florida and a $63 million settlement with Texas.

Separately, Endo on Monday won a motion to throw out a default judgment against the company in a Tennessee opioid case and reassign the case to another judge. An appeals court ruled that the judge was biased against Endo, based on an interview he gave and social media activity.

The San Francisco settlement comes five months after a state judge held that Los Angeles,Santa Clara, and Orange counties, as well as the city of Oakland, failed to prove that Endo, Johnson & Johnson, Teva and Allergan created a public nuisance through the sale and promotion of opioids.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP , U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591.

For San Francisco: Paul Geller of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Endo: Karen Ding and Padraic Foran of

Hueston Hennigan

For Allergan: Hariklia Karis of Kirkland & Ellis

For Teva: Zachary Hill of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Walgreens: Joshua Dick of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Reporting by Dietrich Knauth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.