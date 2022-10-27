San Francisco says it needs $8.1 bln from Walgreens to fix its opioid crisis

Summary

(Reuters) - San Francisco has said that its plan for abating its opioid crisis will cost $8.1 billion over 15 years and has asked a federal judge to order Walgreens Boots Alliance to contribute to the effort "in an amount that will do justice to the parties and the public interest."

In a brief filed Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco, the city said that Walgreens is legally liable for the entire $8.1 billion amount after U.S. District Court Judge Charles Breyer ruled that it contributed to the opioid crisis in a trial in which it was the only defendant, even though several drugmakers and distributors had separately settled with the city. Walgreens has denied any liability.However, the city said that equitable considerations, including the need for Walgreens to have funds available to pay other jurisdictions around the country in similar cases, could justify a lower award.

In its own brief, Walgreens said that the plan put forward by the city was wasteful and unnecessary, arguing that it failed to take into account that many people needing treatment for opioid addiction are covered by private insurance.

"Plaintiffs do not seek equitable abatement, they seek a windfall."

A trial on how much Walgreens must pay is scheduled to begin Nov. 7.

San Francisco in 2018 sued Walgreens, as well as several drug manufacturers and distributors, over the opioid epidemic in the city, saying they created a "public nuisance" by flooding the city with prescription opioids and failing to prevent the drugs from being diverted for illegal use.

Breyer split trial into two phases, with liability and remedy to be decided separately. In his decision after the liability trial, he found that Walgreens' pharmacists filled hundreds of thousands of suspicious opioid prescriptions from 2006 to 2020 with pharmacists not given time, staffing or resources to properly investigate red flags.

Unlike other pharmacy chains, drugmakers and distributors, Walgreens has largely resisted settling opioid cases. It is currently facing cases in New Mexico and West Virginia and was ordered earlier this year to pay $650 million to two Ohio counties along with CVS Health Corp and Walmart.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591.

For San Francisco: Jennie Lee Anderson of Andrus Anderson; Aelish Baig of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein and others

For Walgreens: Kate Swift of Bartlit Beck and others

