San Francisco, Walgreens again at odds over opioid discovery

(Reuters) - San Francisco and Walgreen Co have reached an impasse over the volume of prescription records the drugstore giant must hand over in the city’s lawsuit over the opioid crisis, the latest in a series of discovery disputes.

In a joint filing Thursday in San Francisco federal court, the city said that Walgreens was unreasonably proposing to hand over only a small sample of electronic and hard-copy prescription dispensing data, while Walgreens said the city failed to acknowledge the immense burden of collecting the data and redacting patient information.

A spokesman for San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Joshua Dick of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, a lawyer for Walgreens.

The prescription dispensing data could be crucial to the case. San Francisco alleges that Walgreens did not adequately investigate suspicious prescriptions. Walgreens says its pharmacists did investigate, and made records of their due-diligence in dispensing records.

The court previously ruled that Walgreens must turn over dispensing records, but left open to negotiation the extent of the production.

San Francisco said in Thursday's filing that Walgreens had agreed to turn over only 0.2% of the electronic notes, and hard copy records from only 12 San Francisco pharmacies over the last three years. It has refused to turn over older records stored by its records retention company, Iron Mountain, and limited its production of records stored at pharmacies, the city said.

San Francisco rejected Walgreens' argument that patient privacy was an obstacle, saying patient information could be automatically redacted and that a protective order in the case safeguarded against disclosure.

It asked the court to order Walgreens to hand over all electronic notes, 1,000 randomly selected hard copy records per year stored at Iron Mountain and 500 records per year currently stored at San Francisco pharmacies.

Walgreens countered that the volume of records it had offered to turn over was already 444 times larger than what it had been ordered to turn over in a related multidistrict litigation in Ohio.

"The production Plaintiff wants would take several more months and would be completely disproportionate to the needs of the case," it said, adding that all hard copy records would need to be manually redacted.

Walgreens and San Francisco previously clashed over the company's bid to access a state database of prescription information. The company prevailed in that dispute.

Other defendants in San Francisco's 2018 lawsuit include Johnson & Johnson, Allergan PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Purdue Pharma LP. The case has been selected as a bellwether out of more than 3,000 lawsuits brought by local governments in a multidistrict litigation in the Northern District of Ohio, and is expected to go to trial next year.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP , U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591.

For San Francisco: Jennie Anderson of Andrus Anderson, Aelish Baig of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Walgreens: Kaspar Stoffelmayr of Bartlit Beck, Joshua Dick of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

