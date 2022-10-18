Sanctions sought against DLA Piper in recruiter trade secrets case

Summary

(Reuters) - A recruiting company that won a $3.6 million judgment in an employment trade secrets dispute last month has asked a U.S. judge in Texas to sanction DLA Piper and another law firm for what it said were "scorched earth" litigation tactics and "gamesmanship" that unnecessarily prolonged the case.

In a court filing on Monday, lawyers for MWK Recruiting Inc asked U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin to sanction DLA Piper and Tauler Smith LLP for their legal work defending recruiter Evan Jowers, who had worked for MWK and associated entities.

MWK sued Jowers in 2018, after he left to start his own recruiting firm, over claims of alleged misappropriation of trade secrets. MWK is now Counsel Holdings Inc. Jowers has disputed the claims.

"Had DLA Piper cared to conduct a basic analysis, they would have advised Jowers that spending his money on any defense they could provide would not be money well spent. But DLA Piper did not care. Their approach was devil-may-care," MWK counsel Robert Kinney, who led MWK, and Raymond Mort III wrote in Monday's filing.

DLA was counsel for Jowers until June 2020, when the firm withdrew and Robert Tauler appeared as lead counsel. MWK is seeking fees of nearly $2 million in total against DLA and Tauler.

Fields Alexander, an outside attorney for DLA Piper at Beck Redden, said on Tuesday the firm "vigorously denies the assertion that its representation of Mr. Jowers was in any way improper or would warrant the imposition of sanctions."

A spokesperson for the firm did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. DLA is due to respond to MWK's bid for fees by Oct. 31.

Tauler on Tuesday told Reuters he planned to appeal the $3.6 million judgment, calling the damages calculation "out of bounds." Tauler described the fee request from MWK as a "desperate" plaintiffs' attempt for payment.

In a court filing on Monday, Tauler said his advocacy of counterclaims against MWK on behalf of Jowers "does not amount to 'bad faith' and vexatious litigation." Tauler asked Pitman to deny MWK's request for fees, calling it "defective," or award a "substantially" reduced amount.

Kinney declined to comment on Tuesday.

At MWK, Jowers helped recruit and place attorneys at large law firms including Latham & Watkins, Linklaters and Cooley, court records show.

Last month after a bench trial, Pitman awarded damages that included alleged violations nonsolicitation and noncompete agreements. The damages award included certain placement fees Jowers had received for his work.

The case is MWK Recruiting Inc v. Evan P. Jowers et al, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, No. 1:18-CV-0444 RP.

For MWK: Robert Kinney, attorney at law; and Raymond Mort III of The Mort Law Firm

For Jowers: Robert Tauler of Tauler Smith

For non-party DLA Piper: Fields Alexander of Beck Redden

