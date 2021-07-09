Sanofi claws back some Zantac emails as privileged

Sanofi headquarters in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Sanofi said it produced privileged emails inadvertently

Heartburn drug was recalled due to suspected cancer link The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation over recalled heartburn drug Zantac must return or destroy some internal Sanofi emails that the company said it handed over in discovery by mistake even though they were privileged, a magistrate judge has ruled.

In an order handed down Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach, Florida, also denied Sanofi's claims of privilege over some of the emails, including communications about a meeting on possible litigation over Zantac.

Sanofi said it is "pleased to see that its privilege protections have been largely sustained by the Court. Sanofi remains confident in its defense of this matter and in the safety of Zantac." Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanofi, along with co-defendants GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc and Boehringer Ingelheim, all sold brand-name Zantac in the past, before the Food and Drug Administration ordered it recalled after finding it contained a probable carcinogen.

Last month, Sanofi moved to compel the return or destruction of certain materials it said it had produced inadvertently, but were protected by attorney-client privilege.

One of the disputed items was a December 2019 email exchange between non-lawyers scheduling a meeting to discuss possible litigation over the drug.

Reinhart said the first two emails in the chain, scheduling the meeting, were not privileged, but that the third, giving more information, was privileged work product because "it contains factual information newly collected by Sanofi as part of an investigation related to anticipated litigation."

The judge also said that an exchange between Sanofi's associate general counsel and its head of public affairs about making a statement on the drug was privileged, since the "information conveyed by and to counsel was intended to remain confidential from anyone outside of Sanofi."

In 2019, the FDA announced it was investigating whether Zantac, whose active chemical is ranitidine, causes levels of the probable carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) to rise in users' bodies. In April 2020, the agency requested all manufacturers withdraw their products from the market.

Lawsuits began to be filed by people alleging they developed cancer after using Zantac and by consumers seeking in proposed class actions refunds and other economic damages. The drug companies have denied wrongdoing.

In February 2020, the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation consolidated all federal lawsuits in the Southern District of Florida.

In January, U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg, who is presiding over the case, dismissed a slew of state economic damages and design defect claims as preempted by federal law but gave leave for some to be repleaded.

The case is In re Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, No. 9:20-md-02924.

For plaintiffs: Tracy Finken of Anapol Weiss, Robert Gilbert of Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert, Michael McGlamry of Pope McGlamry and Adam Pulaski of Pulaski Kherkher

For Sanofi: Anand Agneshwar of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Read more:

Judge finds economic injury, design defect claims preempted in Zantac MDL