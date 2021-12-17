Sanofi, Lilly escape state racketeering charges in insulin price battle

The Sanofi logo is seen on a product box in this illustration taken September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Novo Nordisk, Sanofi SA and Eli Lilly & Co won't face state racketeering claims (with the exception of those in Arizona)

Plaintiffs say the drug companies manipulated prices for greater profits

Judge found the racketeering charges don't apply to drug purchases made through intermediaries such as insurance cos The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday pared down a class action lawsuit brought by consumers accusing three of the biggest makers of diabetes drugs, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi SA and Eli Lilly & Co, of scheming to inflate the drugs' prices.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Newark, New Jersey, ruled that claims under the racketeering laws of several states (except for Arizona's) must be dismissed because the laws do not allow claims by plaintiffs who bought the drugs through intermediaries, such as insurance companies, rather than from the drugmakers directly.

The decision does not affect claims in the case brought under various state consumer protection laws.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The 2017 lawsuit involves the insulin analog drugs NovoLog and Levemir by Novo Nordisk, Sanofi's Lantus and Humalog by Lilly.

The 80 named plaintiffs in the case, patients who paid out-of-pocket costs for the drugs through their insurance, claim the three companies raised their public benchmark price for insulin products while effectively charging lower prices to large pharmacy benefit managers by paying them rebates and administrative fees in exchange for favorable placement on PBMs' drug formularies.

In February 2019, Martinotti dismissed claims under the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, finding that the law did not allow indirect purchasers to sue.

The plaintiffs subsequently amended their case to bring racketeering claims under state laws similar to RICO in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Utah and Wisconsin.

Insulin pricing has come under heavy scrutiny in recent years. The three insulin makers were highlighted in a Congressional report earlier this month which found that drugmakers have targeted the U.S. market to earn outsized profits from old medicines.

Martinotti earlier this year allowed federal RICO claims to proceed in a separate class action against the companies brought by direct purchasers.

The case is In re Insulin Pricing Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 2:7-cv-00699.

For plaintiffs: Steve Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

For Novo Nordisk: James Rouhandeh of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For Sanofi: Michael Shumaker of Jones Day

For Lilly: Shankar Duraiswamy of Covington & Burling

Read more:

Drugmakers aim big price hikes at U.S. patients, congressional report finds

Drugmakers, PBMs must face RICO claims over insulin drug pricing

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.