Sanofi loses bid to revive case alleging a Viatris EpiPen monopoly

French drugs firm Sanofi's logo is pictured inside the company's headquarters during the company's 2014 annual results presentation in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Summary

Summary Related documents Sanofi claimed Viatris (formerly Mylan) used rebates to pharmacy benefit managers to secure monopoly

A 10th Circuit panel said negotiating exclusivity for lower consumer prices was legal

(Reuters) - Sanofi SA has lost a bid to revive an antitrust lawsuit accusing rival Viatris Inc of illegally monopolizing the market for anti-allergy auto-injectors with its EpiPen.

A unanimous panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that a lower court rightly dismissed Sanofi's lawsuit because the French company could not show any actual or threatened harm to consumers.

Sanofi and Pennsylvania-based Viatris, which was known as Mylan before it merged with Pfizer Inc's Upjohn unit in 2020, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sanofi sued Mylan in 2017 in New Jersey federal court. The case was subsequently moved to Kansas City, Kansas, where other antitrust litigation over the EpiPen was pending.

Sanofi launched an EpiPen competitor, Auvi-Q, in 2013 and sold it until 2015, when it was recalled over concerns that it failed to deliver the dose. Both EpiPen and Auvi-Q automatically inject a dose of epinephrine to treat severe allergic reaction.

Sanofi claimed that Mylan used rebates to pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) - the companies that maintain the formularies, or lists of covered drugs, used by health plans - in exchange for exclusivity.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree ruled in favor of Mylan, finding that Sanofi failed to show how Mylan's negotiating tactics were illegal or harmed consumers.

10th Circuit Judge Bobby Baldock, writing for the panel on Friday, agreed. He said that PBMs offered exclusivity to entice manufacturers to lower prices on behalf of consumers.

Sanofi, Baldock wrote, could have competed on those terms, but instead chose initially to market Auvi-Q as a more expensive, premium product. When it changed course in 2014, one PBM, CVS Caremark, did switch to Auvi-Q as its only auto-injector on some of its formularies, the judge noted.

"Contrary to Sanofi's assertion, PBMs - not Mylan - instigated the use of exclusive deals to drive down prices, and Sanofi's refusal to press for exclusivity until 2014 does not suggest Mylan acted anticompetitively," Baldock wrote. "Rather, it suggests Sanofi acted imprudently."

Baldock was joined by Circuit Judges Nancy Moritz and Allison Eid.

The EpiPen has attracted scrutiny for a series of steep price hikes, with the cost of a pair of the devices increasing from $100 in 2008 to $600 in 2016. The price is now nearly $700.

Viatris in February agreed to pay $264 million to consumers and insurers to settle claims that it kept generic competition off the market through an illegal patent settlement.

The case is Sanofi-Aventis US v. Mylan et al, 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-3005.

For Sanofi: Greg Silbert of Weil, Gotshal & Manges

For Mylan: Philip Sechler of the Sechler Law Firm

Read more:

Sanofi seeks billions from Mylan in EpiPen antitrust lawsuit

EpiPen antitrust litigation settled; Viatris to pay $264 million

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.