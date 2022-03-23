Schulte Roth picks up London securities partner from Dentons

Summary

(Reuters) - New York-based law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel said Wednesday it has grown its finance and derivatives practice in London with the addition of partner Martin Sharkey from Dentons.

Sharkey specializes in structured finance transactions involving collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), according to Schulte.

CLOs are part of a class of securities created by bundling portions of different bonds and loans into a new, more diversified structure that spreads risk among investors.

Sharkey also advises clients on environmental, social and governance-focused CLOs and funds financing, 320-attorney Schulte added.

Prior to Dentons, Sharkey led Clifford Chance’s European CLO practice, according to a 2016 statement from Dentons.

Sharkey’s addition to the London office signals an expansion of the firm’s cross-border finance capabilities, co-head of the firm’s 13-partner finance and derivatives practice Craig Stein said in a statement.

Sharkey is the second London-based partner in the practice group, after the hire of Polly O'Brien in July 2020. The other 11 partners are based in Schulte’s New York office, according to the firm's website.

Dentons has lost at least three partners in London this year to Squire Patton Boggs and Eversheds Sutherland, including the global chair of its insurance group, Martin Mankabady.

A spokesperson for Dentons wished Sharkey well on Wednesday.

