SCOTUS asks top lawyer: How much detail needed to plead false claims?

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday signaled interest in a whistleblower’s lawsuit against Georgia-based Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care LLC by asking for Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar’s views of how much detail is necessary to plead fraud “with particularity” under the False Claims Act.

Tejinder Singh of Goldstein & Russell, as attorney for relator Jolie Johnson, urged the high court to review a ruling of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to resolve a split among the circuits.

Johnson and a colleague, former employees of a sister company of Bethany, filed suit in federal court in Georgia in 2019. They provided extensive details about the for-profit chain’s alleged scheme to drum up business by paying illegal kickbacks to doctors for referrals, and said the government must have paid because “100% or nearly 100%” of the patients were on Medicare or Medicaid.

The 11th Circuit upheld the dismissal of the complaint last April because it didn’t include “the dates on or the frequency with which the defendants submitted false claims, the amounts of those claims, or the patients whose treatment served as the basis for the claim.”

Only the 1st Circuit follows the 11th Circuit’s “most rigid” pleading standard, Singh wrote. Johnson’s allegations would “easily” survive dismissal in at least six federal circuits, and “likely” survive in four others, he wrote.

Bethany, represented by Michael Raupp of Husch Blackwell, said Johnson’s petition “vastly overstates” the circuit split, and that her complaint would fail under any of the standards.

The Supreme Court did not give Prelogar a deadline to file her brief on behalf of the U.S.

The case is Johnson v. Bethany Hospice and Palliative Care, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-462.

For Johnson et al: Tejinder Singh of Goldstein & Russell

For Bethany Hospice: Michael Raupp of Husch Blackwell

