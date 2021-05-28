SCOTUS precedent torpedoes Travelers’ win in sunken-yacht case, 11th Circuit holds

SeaTow workers attempt to save a damaged motor yacht in the Hillsboro Inlet, following the passing of Hurricane Irma in Pompano Beach, Florida, U.S., September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

(Reuters) - The owner of yacht that sank when Hurricane Irma hit Florida will get another chance to recover $2 million in insurance proceeds from Travelers Property Casualty Co, thanks to a much-criticized 1955 Supreme Court decision over the interpretation of maritime insurance policies.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded Thursday that it was “stuck with” the 66-year-old precedent, known as the Wilburn Boat case, but implied that Travelers might want to ask the Supreme Court to revisit it.

“Maybe, just maybe, this case will prove tempting enough for the Supreme Court to wade in and let us know what it thinks of Wilburn Boat today,” Circuit Judge Adalberto Jordan wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Jill Pryor and Elizabeth Branch. “As they say, ‘[h]ope springs eternal’.”

The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that Ocean Reef Charters had voided its coverage by breaching express warranties that required it to hire a full-time professional captain and professional crew for the M/V My Lady.

Ocean Reef, represented by Ver Ploeg & Marino, argued that the warranties were irrelevant because the 92-foot yacht was docked during the 2017 hurricane. Ocean Reef said part of the dock failed, “causing her to strike the seawall until she sank.”

A federal judge in West Palm Beach ruled for Travelers in 2019, holding that express warranties in maritime insurance policies must be strictly construed as preconditions to coverage under federal maritime law.

Ocean Reef argued that federal law only applies to a limited set of express warranties, and that no other federal court had ever ruled that captain-and-crew warranties were part of that set.

Under the Supreme Court’s Wilburn Boat decision, Ocean Reef said, the lack of federal precedent as to captain-and-crew warranties meant they were governed by state law – and under Florida law, Travelers could not void coverage unless it proved that the breach was related to the cause of loss.

The 11th Circuit agreed, remanding the case with instructions to apply state law.

“It may be that Wilburn Boat was a bad (or at least badly written) decision,” Jordan wrote, quoting from one of many critiques of the Supreme Court’s ruling. “But we are stuck with it.”

Travelers’ attorneys at McAlpin Conroy did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

Benjamin Hassebrock, who argued the appeal for Ocean Reef Charters, said they were “pleased that the Court sorted out the confusion around Wilburn Boat and reached the correct result.”

The 11th Circuit admitted Thursday that it had caused much of that confusion with broad language in 1988 and 1996 decisions regarding navigational warranties. The 5th Circuit had used similar language in a case on seaworthiness warranties from 1971, when it still included what is now the 11th Circuit.

Going forward, those decisions must be understood as applying only to navigational and seaworthiness warranties to avoid a conflict with Wilburn Boat, Jordan wrote.

“The Supreme Court, and only the Supreme Court, has the prerogative of overruling its own decisions,” the 11th Circuit said. “Unlike some commentators … we cannot scuttle Wilburn Boat just because we might disagree with it.”

The case is Travelers Property Casualty Co of America v. Ocean Reef Charters Ltd, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-13690.

For Travelers: Michael Conroy and W. Cooper Jarnagin of McAlpin Conroy

For Ocean Reef Charters: Benjamin Hassebrock, Stephen Marino Jr. and S. Alice Weeks of Ver Ploeg & Marino