Screening company must face biometric privacy claims in court - appeals panel

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a rental car service's arbitration agreements with its customers does not shield a third-party company that verifies the identities of the service's users from being sued under a unique Illinois biometric privacy law in court.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a judge's ruling that said Mitek Systems Inc could not invoke the arbitration agreements because it was not a beneficiary of contracts between HyreCar Inc and its customers.

The issue is critical because many screening companies face multimillion-dollar class action lawsuits under the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), an Illinois law that regulates the collection and storage of biometric information. Pushing cases into individual arbitration can be quicker and cheaper then fighting them in court.

HyreCar, which allows car owners to rent vehicles to drivers for services such as Uber, contracts with California-based Mitek to verify users' identities by scanning their driver's license photos with facial recognition software.

A HyreCar customer, Joshua Johnson, claims Mitek violated the BIPA by collecting and storing drivers' biometric data without providing notice or obtaining consent. HyreCar is not involved in the case.

Mitek claimed it was covered by HyreCar's arbitration agreements with its customers because they expressly apply to "all beneficiaries" of the company's contracts, but the 7th Circuit panel on Wednesday disagreed.

"Mitek does not receive services or goods under the Agreement between Johnson and HyreCar," Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote. "Nor can Mitek be classified as a 'user' of HyreCar’s services or goods."

The panel included Circuit Judges Michael Scudder and John Lee.

Lawyers for Mitek and Johnson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

BIPA is the only state law that allows consumers and employees to sue businesses over their handling of biometric data, including photographs, retinal scans and fingerprints. The number of lawsuits alleging BIPA violations has exploded in recent years in the wake of court rulings making it easier to win them.

The case is Johnson v. Mitek Systems Inc, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1830.

