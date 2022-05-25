Sealing of documents in KidKraft antitrust case questioned by appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court in an antitrust ruling on Tuesday cautioned against efforts to broadly seal information in court filings.

The Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its ruling about competition in the toy industry that it was including it its decision pieces of information that it had earlier accepted under seal at the parties' request. The court said information that otherwise was already public or would not harm a proprietary interest should not be shielded.

The underlying dispute involved the market for wooden play kitchens, and a three-judge panel upheld a ruling that said Dallas-based KidKraft Inc had not conspired to violate federal antitrust law with the private equity firm that controls the company. Some of the information that was sealed included market share and industry rankings.

"Much of the information that was redacted should not have been," Circuit Judge William Pryor wrote for the panel, including Judges Robin Rosenbaum and Andrew Brasher.

Companies and other parties are allowed to take steps to minimize or block disclosure of information that they consider confidential business details. Judges balance those requests with the presumption that court records are subject to a public right of access.

Transparency advocates have long complained about a lack of uniform procedure in the federal court when it comes to sealing information. UCLA School of Law professor Eugene Volokh, who tracks transparency in the courts, in 2020 said "records are still sometimes sealed erroneously, for reasons that fall short of what the public access precedents require."

In the case at issue, the appeals court unanimously said the plaintiffs — retailer OJ Commerce LLC and manufacturer Naomi Home Inc — had not shown KidKraft monopolized the wooden play-kitchen market.

The panel judges questioned a redaction that said OJ Commerce was at one time a "top-20" reseller of KidKraft products.

"Assuming this fact was once private or proprietary, it is unclear how the publication today of a six-year-old tidbit about the parties' now-terminated relationship could harm a legitimate interest," Pryor wrote.

KidKraft's lawyer, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher partner Thomas Hungar, did not immediately return a message on Wednesday seeking comment.

The lawyer for OJ Commerce and Naomi Home, Velvel (Devin) Freedman of Roche Freedman, told Reuters that "we had no choice but to seek sealed treatment" because KidKraft had designated certain information as "confidential" in the Florida federal trial court.

Freedman said it was "unfortunate the court appeared to believe my client wanted sealed treatment." He said his client sought to remove confidentiality designations in the trial court.

The case is OJ Commerce LLC, et al. v. KidKraft Inc, et al, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-11521.

For OJ Commerce and Naomi Home: Velvel Freedman of Roche Freedman

For KidKraft and MidOcean Partners IV: Thomas Hungar of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

