Sears creditors seek court's OK for $35 mln litigation funding deal

Law firms

Law firms Related documents Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Creditors of bankrupt Sears Holdings Corp have run out of money to continue litigating billion-dollar claims against former chairman Eddie Lampert and a host of other defendants who they say stripped the company of valuable brands and real estate assets as the retailer spiraled into insolvency.

The Sears bankruptcy plan called for the estate to set aside $25 million to pursue the claims, but that money is gone, along with another $7.1 million owed to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, lead counsel for the liquidating trust.

Billions in claims and no money to litigate? That’s what litigation finance is for, according to an April 21 motion by the Sears creditors committee.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The motion asks U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain of White Plains, New York, to approve an agreement between Sears, the creditors’ committee and the litigation funder Bench Walk Advisors LLC for up to $35 million in financing to continue prosecuting two adversarial proceedings, one against Lampert and his alleged allies, the other against 139 former Sears shareholders.

The deal would put Bench Walk first in line to collect from any recovery from the cases but limits the litigation funder’s initial entitlement to its principal plus 15% annualized interest. Bench Walk will only receive additional returns on its investment if the recovery is enough to pay off administrative, priority and secured claims against the Sears estate.

The deal would apparently be one of the biggest-ever litigation funding agreements in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a presentation last October to the National Conference of Bankruptcy Judges, litigation financier Omni Bridgeway (USA) LLC identified a handful of other cases in which funders have been authorized to invest in bankruptcy litigation through a variety of mechanisms, including purchase of the debtor’s right to seek insurance payments and partial purchase of a judgment obtained by a debtor.

The biggest deal cited in the Omni Bridgeway report was a $40 million investment in an adversary proceeding by the Paragon Offshore Plc litigation trust against Paragon’s onetime parent company, Noble Corp, although it’s hard to tell from the Paragon proposal how much money came from an unidentified third-party litigation funder and how much was contributed by members of the existing litigation trust.

The Sears motion, by contrast, is notable for its transparency. According to the filing, the litigation against Lambert and the case against the former Sears shareholders have been incredibly arduous. Creditors have had to defend more than a dozen motions to dismiss the two adversary proceedings. Their lawyers have issued nearly 200 subpoenas, have received millions of pages of discovery and have retained expert witnesses. The judge, Drain, has not yet ruled on defense dismissal motions, but he did appoint mediators last month to attempt to resolve the Lambert case. (Lambert attorney Philip Anker of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr did not respond to my email query about the litigation. The defendants have previously told Reuters that creditors’ allegations are “misleading or just flat wrong,” and that all of the contested transactions were conducted in good faith to benefit shareholders.)

The creditors’ filing said the liquidation trust is down to its last $300,000, of the $25 million originally set aside for the litigation. Defendants, the filing said, have laid out vastly more: Sears’ former directors and officers have already spent nearly $27 million in D&O insurance on their legal defense, and that doesn’t count legal costs by defendants who aren’t covered by those insurance policies.

The committee said it recognized that to continue to match up with these “well-heeled defendants,” it needed a new source of funding. It drafted a litigation budget, then reached out to 10 potential investors, including “both traditional litigation financers and investment managers.”

Eight prospective funders signed non-disclosure agreements to learn more about the potential investment. (The liquidation trust contends, according to a declaration from one of five investment professionals appointed to oversee the litigation, that its claims total about $2 billion, plus interest.) Three litigation funders ended up making pitches. Creditors dismissed one funder’s bid because it offered unfavorable terms. It asked for best and final offers from Bench Walk and the other unnamed funder.

Even after receiving those bids, the creditors’ filing said, the committee entertained additional bids from four other institutions, then engaged in renegotiations with Bench Walk to assure that key creditors would be paid before the funder reaped any windfall from the litigation. Bench Walk also agreed, according to the filing, that it has no control over litigation or settlement decisions, which remain in the hands of the investment professionals designated in the Sears confirmation plan.

The creditors asked the judge, Drain, to approve the funding deal as a sound exercise of judgment, arguing that Bench Walk’s non-recourse loan requires only a minor modification to the distribution scheme in the already-confirmed bankruptcy plan. “The litigation funding arrangement resolves significant funding issues for the jointly asserted causes of action, fulfills the purpose of the plan and benefits all affected parties,” the filing said.

Neither Bench Walk nor lead creditors’ committee counsel Ira Dizengoff of Akin Gump responded to my email queries.

The creditors’ filing includes the Bench Walk agreement itself as an attachment, so no one can complain about opaque terms. If Drain approves the deal, the funding agreement could serve as a template for future litigation funding agreements in Chapter 11 bankruptcies.

That Omni Bridgeway report I mentioned noted that Burford Capital LLC has said publicly that it committed nearly $100 million in funding to insolvency and bankruptcy matters in 2020. The Sears creditors’ filing suggests that even $100 million may come to look like a floor, not a ceiling.

Read more:

Sears sues Lampert, claiming he looted assets and drove it into bankruptcy

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.