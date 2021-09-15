SEC accuses lawyer, others of profiting from unregistered share sales

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused six individuals, including an attorney, of violating securities laws by participating in the unregistered sales of more than $5.7 million worth of shares in 2017.

The regulator’s lawsuit claims that attorney Roger Leon Fidler, his law clerk and investor relations contact Richard Oravec broke the law after arranging a merger between shell company Dolat Ventures Inc and a Chinese company, JB&ZJMY Holding Co Ltd, that manufactured batteries and electric vehicles.

As part of the merger, Fidler, Oravec and others drafted a convertible note in 2016 but dated the note 2015.

“They knowingly or recklessly backdated the debt instrument to give the appearance that the shares could be immediately sold to investors in the public markets without filing the required registration statements,” the SEC said.

The complaint was filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Fidler said in a statement that the SEC was pursing a "completely and totally bogus charge" to thwart him from defending a pharmaceutical company that has accused the SEC and counsel behind Wednesday's complaint of negligence for investigating its liver disease-focused treatment.

The SEC has yet to respond to allegations in that case.

Oravec did not immediately answer requests for comments made to numbers and emails connected with him. Neither did the lead attorney for the SEC.

According to the lawsuit, after backdating the debt, Fidler's law clerk had an investor and registered investment advisor purchase it and convert it into Dolat shares, which were later sold on the public markets.

The SEC also accused other individuals connected to Fidler of selling shares from a falsified convertible note on the exchanges.

The SEC said Fidler, Oravec and others related to them received roughly $1.9 million from the unregistered sales.

The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Thurlow, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-07700.

For the SEC: Victor Suthammanont, Ladan Fazlollahi Stewart and Richard Best

Counsel information for the defendants was not immediately known.