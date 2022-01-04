SEC closes probe into Boston Scientific's heart device shutdown

The headquarters of the Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has closed an investigation into whether Boston Scientific violated federal securities laws in connection with its decision last year to stop selling its Lotus Edge heart device.

Boston Scientific disclosed the SEC's move in a filing on Monday in federal court in Boston, where the company is fighting a shareholder lawsuit alleging it misled investors about the potential success of the product before discontinuing it.

The SEC first sought records from the company in December 2020, a month after Boston Scientific announced it would discontinue the Lotus Edge transcatheter aortic valve replacement system following a voluntary recall.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based medical device manufacturer's stock price fell 7.89% after the Nov. 17 announcement.

Lawyers for the lead plaintiff in the proposed investor class action, Union Asset Management AG, an arm of German bank DZ Bank Group, accused the company of deceiving shareholders and cited the SEC's investigation to bolster its claims.

But in a Monday letter that Boston Scientific filed with the court, Celia Moore, an assistant director of enforcement in the SEC's Boston office, said the SEC's staff did not intend to recommend the commission charge the company.

The SEC gave no reason for its decision.

Lawyers for Boston Scientific led by James Carroll of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom argued in a filing that the probe's closure further justified dismissing the case, saying it "adds nothing to plaintiff's deficient amended complaint."

The news came as U.S. District Judge Douglas Woodlock weighs whether to dismiss the case. Salvatore Graziano, a lawyer for the plaintiff at Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Lotus Edge is a device used to treat a type of heart disease called aortic stenosis in a procedure called transcatheter aortic valve replacement increasingly used to treat the condition.

The lawsuit, filed in December 2020, said Boston Scientific touted the Lotus Edge's unique "ease of use" for the procedure compared to rivals' devices.

After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Lotus Edge in April 2019, Boston Scientific and senior executives claimed they were on track to secure a quarter of the market within its first year of launch, the lawsuit said.

But the lawsuit alleged that in reality, the Lotus Edge's sales were struggling and its key feature was severely flawed. The company in announcing the November 2020 recall cited "complexities" in the product while saying there were no safety issues for patients.

