Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content

SEC to consider rules that boost transparency of high-frequency trading firms - SEC chair Gensler

1 minute read
1/2

SEC Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The top U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said he has asked staff to recommend rules around ensuring principal trading firms (PTFs) are appropriately registered as dealers, calling for improved transparency in the world's biggest bond market.

Gary Gensler, speaking at the New York Federal Reserve, said the rules would likely mandate PTFs, also known as high-frequency trading firms, to report their trades to FINRA's Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine (TRACE).

The head of the market's regulator added that such trading firms should also comply with capital and record-keeping rules and be subject to periodic exams much like equities and corporate bond markets.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson and Chris Prentice in Washington, and John McCrank in New York

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

AntitrustU.S. Senate confirms Google critic Kanter to head Justice Dept Antitrust Division
People MovesBiden taps new chair for federal privacy oversight board
Industry InsightMeaningful Work: Serving the community at the county and state levels of government
Industry InsightCOO & CFO Forum: How law firms handle the talent question may determine success