Second fertility clinic tank trial set for January

(Reuters) - The second trial in litigation against cryogenic tank manufacturer Chart Industries Inc over the failure of one of its tanks at a San Francisco fertility clinic has been scheduled for January, after the first trial ended with a $15 million verdict for five plaintiffs.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley on Thursday set jury selection in the trial, which will include five cases and a total of nine plaintiffs, to begin on Jan. 31. The trial had previously been scheduled for November.

Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, and John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell, a lawyer for Chart, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hundreds of people have sued Chart over the March 2018 tank failure, which resulted in the destruction of thousands of eggs and embryos, and are separately pursuing arbitration against the clinic, Pacific Fertility Center.

Corley last year denied a motion by the plaintiffs to certify the case as a class action, finding that the plaintiffs' injuries varied too widely and ordering a series of separate trials.

The first trial last month, with a jury finding Chart 90% liable for the failure, awarded a total of $15 million to three women who lost eggs and a couple who lost embryos.

Chart has denied that its product was defective and has blamed misuse by Pacific Fertility employees for the failure.

The case is In re Pacific Fertility Center Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 18-cv-01586.

For the plaintiffs: Dena Sharp of Girard Sharp; Adam Wolf of Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway; and Amy Zeman of Gibbs Law Group

For Chart: John Duffy of Swanson, Martin & Bell

