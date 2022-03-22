The SEC's new climate rule is making legal waves

Law firms Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The SEC passed a proposed landmark climate disclosure rule for U.S.-listed companies this week. We take a look at the proposal and its potential legal challenges.

The report features commentary from Environmental Defense Fund Lead Counsel Michael Panfil, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman Partner Mona Dajani, and Ropes & Gray Partner Craig Marcus.

