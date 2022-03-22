Skip to main content
The SEC's new climate rule is making legal waves

(Reuters) - The SEC passed a proposed landmark climate disclosure rule for U.S.-listed companies this week. We take a look at the proposal and its potential legal challenges.

The report features commentary from Environmental Defense Fund Lead Counsel Michael Panfil, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman Partner Mona Dajani, and Ropes & Gray Partner Craig Marcus.

