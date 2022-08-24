Sephora to pay $1.2 mln in privacy settlement with Calif. AG over data sales

People enter a Sephora store in New York City, New York, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Marks first enforcement action since CCPA took effect in 2020

(Reuters) - Sephora USA Inc has agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve claims by California Attorney General Rob Bonta that the beauty retailer violated the state's consumer privacy law, his office said in a Wednesday statement.

Sephora allegedly failed to tell consumers the company sold personal data collected on its website and did not process requests to opt out of sales through privacy controls set by users, Bonta's office said.

The settlement, which requires LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE-owned Sephora to comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act, is the first public enforcement action under the law, the office said. The agreement requires court approval.

California's is one of only a few U.S. states to enact its own consumer privacy law, which went into effect in 2020.

A spokesperson for San Francisco-based Sephora said in a emailed statement the company has cooperated with the attorney general's office and its practices comply with the CCPA.

The statement said it's "important to note that Sephora uses data strictly for Sephora experiences." The company said it doesn't admit liability as part of the California agreement.

A BakerHostetler lawyer representing the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company let third parties track information like users' locations and items in an online shopping cart in exchange for targeted advertisements and analytics services, according to Bonta's complaint that his office made public on Wednesday.

Bonta said in a statement he hopes the agreement "sends a strong message to businesses that are still failing to comply with California's consumer privacy law."

He said his office notified more businesses on Wednesday that they are not compliant with the CCPA's opt-out requirements.

The investigation into Sephora arose from an "enforcement sweep" in June 2021 into whether online retailers honored consumer opt-out signals through the Global Privacy Control, a tool to let users broadly tell websites their privacy preferences, according to the complaint.

Sephora didn't fix the alleged violations within 30 days of the attorney general's office notice, prompting an investigation, the complaint said.

The case is California v. Sephora USA Inc, Superior Court of the State of California for the County of San Francisco, No. Unknown

For California: Rob Bonta, Nicklas Akers, Stacey Schesser, Roni Dina Pomerantz and Micah Osgood of the California Attorney General's Office

For Sephora: Jeewon Kim Serrato of BakerHostetler

