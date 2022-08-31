Shareholder says Abbott hid infant formula problems

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Summary Law firms Lawsuit alleges company failed to disclose safety concerns

Seeks damages for stock drops in 2021 and 2022

(Reuters) - A shareholder of Abbott Laboratories sued the company and four executives on Wednesday, alleging they defrauded investors by concealing information about safety issues with the company's infant formula that prompted recalls and contributed to a nationwide shortage.

A Florida pension fund filed the proposed class action lawsuit in Chicago federal court seeking damages on behalf of investors who bought Abbott shares between Feb. 19, 2021 and June 8, 2022. The fund said Abbott learned of safety issues through a whistleblower complaint in 2021 but did not disclose them until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced an investigation into reported illnesses earlier this year.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Abbott has said there is no definitive link between its products and illnesses in children.

Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of its infant formula products and closed its Sturgis, Michigan, manufacturing plant in February after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants, worsening a shortage among manufacturers that began with pandemic supply chain issues. The company said last week that it had restarted production of its Similac infant formula at the plant, where it had enhanced quality controls.

The investor lawsuit seeks damages for four price drops in Abbott stock that occurred as news about the FDA investigation and whistleblower complaint emerged.

Abbott also faces nationwide litigation from consumers alleging the company's formula caused infant illnesses.

The case is Pembroke Pines Firefighters & Police Officers Pension Fund v. Abbott Laboratories, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, No. 22-CV-04661

For the fund: Avi Josefson, Lauren Ormsbee and Scott Foglietta of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; and Robert Klausner of Klausner Kaufman Jensen & Levinson

For Abbott: Not available

