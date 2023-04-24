Shearman energy innovation group co-head jumps to Mayer Brown in Houston

Companies

Companies Law Firms Shearman & Sterling LLP Follow















(Reuters) - Chicago-founded law firm Mayer Brown said Monday that it has hired Gabriel Salinas from Shearman & Sterling as a partner for its corporate and securities practice in Houston.

Salinas, who was a counsel at Shearman and co-led its energy innovation group, is rejoining Mayer Brown after about seven years. He advises companies on energy transactions and projects, the firm said.

Alex Chequer, leader of the global energy group at Mayer Brown, said in a statement that Salinas' experience will help the firm keep up with increasing client demand for hydrogen and carbon capture projects in the Americas.

Salinas' departure from Shearman comes just one week after New York-based Shearman's former energy innovation practice leader left the firm for Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Shearman has lost at least 18 attorneys to rivals across its global offices this year, and has had two rounds of public layoffs. A potential merger between transatlantic law firm Hogan Lovells and Shearman was called off in early March.

Shearman said it does not comment on non-partner departures.

Read More:

Shearman practice leader jumps to rival law firm Weil in Houston

New York cybersecurity official joins Mayer Brown law firm

Hogan Lovells and Shearman & Sterling abandon merger talks











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.