Shearman practice leader jumps to rival law firm Weil in Houston















April 17 - Shearman & Sterling's former energy innovation practice leader has joined Weil, Gotshal & Manges, marking the latest partner departure from New York-based Shearman in recent months.

Weil said Monday that Omar Samji, who advises companies and investors on energy innovation and transition matters, will be a member of the New York-founded firm's corporate department in Houston.

Samji has counseled clients on matters relating to hydrogen, carbon capture, use and sequestration (CCUS), energy storage, and renewable fuels, the firm said.

Michael Aiello, chairman of Weil's global corporate department, said in a statement that clients are focused on new opportunities in the field as "investment in the global energy sector continues to evolve and diversify."

Shearman & Sterling, where Samji spent more than five years, has seen a string of partner departures over the past few months to rival firms in the United States, London, Paris, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Munich.

Shearman also called off a potential merger with Hogan Lovells in March. The firm laid off 12 associates and 26 staff members in February, and last week cut an unspecified number of business professionals in a new round of staff reductions.

A spokesperson for Shearman thanked Samji for his contributions and said the firm is continuing to strengthen its U.S. energy offering.

Shearman hired two energy innovation and transition partners from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman in February. Mona Dajani, based in New York, joined as global head of renewables, hydrogen and ammonia and global co-head of energy and infrastructure, while Los Angeles-based Jorge Medina is head of the renewables team in the Americas.

