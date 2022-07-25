Shearman scores energy projects partner from Ashurst in London

Summary

(Reuters) - New York-based Shearman & Sterling said Monday it has added an energy-focused project development & finance partner from Ashurst in London.

Julia Derrick specializes in mergers & acquisitions in the energy sector, with a focus on upstream oil and gas, including production, exploration and extraction, Shearman said in a statement.

According to Ashurst’s website, Derrick’s clients have included North Sea-focused oil and gas producers Oranje-Nassau Energie B.V, JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corp and EnQuest Plc.

Derrick has advised clients on investments and acquisitions in the UK, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, Shearman said.

Her hiring is part of 850-lawyer Shearman’s plan to grow in London, senior partner David Beveridge said in a statement.

Shearman said Derrick is the firm’s sixth partner hire in London this year, including Matthew Skinner from Jones Day and former head of Hogan Lovells’ UK-based equity capital markets group Maegen Morrison.

An Ashurst spokesperson wished Derrick well on Monday.

