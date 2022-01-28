Shkreli's former drug company to settle antitrust class action

Former drug company executive Martin Shkreli exits U.S. District Court after being convicted of securities fraud, in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, U.S., August 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - A drug company once run by Martin Shkreli has agreed to settle a proposed class action alleging it illegally tried to block generic versions of a life-saving medication whose price he famously raised.

Vyera Pharmaceuticals in a proposed settlement filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court agreed to pay up to $28 million, money that would derive from the up to $40 million it already agreed last month to pay in a related case.

That case was brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and seven states. A federal judge later in the FTC's case barred Shkreli from the pharmaceutical industry for life and ordered him to pay $64.6 million.

Shkreli, who ran Vyera as chief executive when it was known as Turing Pharmaceuticals, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for securities fraud in an unrelated case.

Friday's settlement would resolve claims that Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota brought on behalf of other third-party payers that purchased Daraprim, which treats toxoplasmosis, a parasitic infection that threatens people with weakened immune systems.

Vyera; its parent company, Phoenixus AG; Shkreli; and former Vyera CEO Kevin Mulleady were all named as defendants and all agreed to settle the case. The deal requires the approval of U.S. District Judge Denise Cote.

The defendants did not admit to wrongdoing as part of the settlement. Steve Reed, a lawyer for Vyera at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, and Christopher Casey, Shkreli's attorney at Duane Morris, did not respond to requests for comment.

Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015 after hiking Daraprim's price overnight to $750 per tablet from $17.50, an increase of more than 4,000%.

The lawsuit accused Vyera of intentionally monopolizing the market for Daraprim, which it acquired from Impax Laboratories Inc, by illegally limiting generic competition.

As part of Friday's settlement, Vyera and Phoenixus agreed to pay at least $7 million and up to $28 million based on certain future revenues, plaintiffs' lawyers at Robins Kaplan said in court papers.

Shkreli must abide by the injunctive relief entered against him in the FTC's case.

The case is Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota v. Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC, et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 21-cv-01884.

For the plaintiffs: Kellie Lerner and Ben Steinberg of Robins Kaplan

For Vyera and Phoenixus: Steve Reed of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For Shkreli: Christopher Casey of Duane Morris

For Mulleady: Ken David of Kasowitz Benson Torres

U.S. judge bars Martin Shkreli from drug industry, orders $64.6 mln payment

