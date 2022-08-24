Sierra Club says U.S. FERC approves Mountain Valley natgas project extension request

Lengths of pipe wait to be laid in the ground along the under-construction Mountain Valley Pipeline near Elliston, Virginia, U.S. September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. environmental group the Sierra Club said on Wednesday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) had approved the Mountain Valley Pipeline's (MVP) request for four more years to build the natural gas line from West Virginia to Virginia.

"This comes after an overwhelming majority of commenters asked the Commission to deny the extension request for the 303-mile pipeline slated to carry fracked gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia," the Sierra Club said in a statement.

The joint venture building the 303-mile (488-km), 2-billion-cubic-feet-per-day (bcfd) natural gas pipeline had in June asked federal regulators for four more years, until October 2026, to complete the long-delayed project. read more

Mountain Valley -- owned by units of Equitrans (ETRN.N), NextEra Energy Inc (NEE.N), Consolidated Edison Inc (ED.N), AltaGas Ltd and RGC Resources (RGCO.O) -- is one of several U.S. pipeline projects delayed by regulatory and legal fights with environmental and local groups that found problems with federal permits issued during President Donald Trump's administration.

Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

