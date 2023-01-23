Simpson Thacher adds London practice leader from UK's Travers Smith















(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said on Monday that it has hired Stephanie Biggs as a partner to co-lead its European financial services and funds regulatory team.

Biggs, who was a partner at UK firm Travers Smith, will join Simpson Thacher’s London office.

Biggs advises private funds, asset managers and financial institutions on European financial market regulations and transactions, Simpson Thacher said.

Her practice includes advising clients on the European Union's Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), as well as the impact of Brexit, the firm said.

Alden Millard, chair of Simpson Thacher’s executive committee, said in a statement that Biggs’ 20-plus years of experience will help the firm counsel clients across the alternative asset spectrum with regulatory advice in Europe.

A Travers Smith representative said the firm wishes Biggs well.

London-headquartered Travers Smith has seen other lawyers in the city depart for U.S. firms over the past few months. Last week, senior tax counsel Sarah Lane left to join Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as a partner. Ian Shawyer, Travers Smith’s London private equity head, departed for Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton on Jan. 10.

In November, Goodwin Procter hired Travers Smith employment partner Alex Fisher.

Another London private equity partner of Travers Smith, James Renahan, joined Fried Frank in September.

