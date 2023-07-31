Simpson Thacher hires partner from SVB Financial's venture capital arm

July 31 (Reuters) - Simpson Thacher & Bartlett said Monday it has hired Jennifer Albrecht, who was most recently deputy general counsel at SVB Capital, the venture capital and credit investment arm of bankrupt SVB Financial Group.

Albrecht, who was an associate at Simpson Thacher earlier in her career, joins the New York-founded law firm's alternative capital and private credit practice, which gained new leadership in June.

Albrecht was senior counsel at former SVB Financial unit Silicon Valley Bank for nearly two years before becoming deputy general counsel at SVB Capital in March, the same month Silicon Valley Bank failed, according to her LinkedIn account. She is joining Simpson Thacher as a partner in New York.

Albrecht previously worked as vice president and senior counsel for Goldman Sachs' merchant banking division, the firm said.

SVB Financial collapsed into bankruptcy after Silicon Valley Bank's failure in March triggered the worst U.S. banking crisis in 15 years. U.S. regulators had to step in to backstop a deal for regional lender First Citizens BancShares to acquire the failed bank.

SVB Financial said last month it is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives for SVB Capital.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday on the status of SVB Capital and Albrecht's departure.

Simpson Thacher is among the large law firms that have looked to hire private credit lawyers amid new opportunities in the private credit market.

Private credit is financing provided by a lender other than a bank, such as an investment fund.

The law firm in June brought on David Teh from Latham & Watkins and Tracey Zaccone, who served as head of the hybrid capital practice and co-head of the special situations practice at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, to lead its practice.

Patrick Ryan, head of Simpson Thacher's banking and credit practice, said in a statement Albrecht is a "rising star in the financing industry."

The firm said she will advise direct lenders, investment banks and corporate borrowers on financing matters.

Simpson Thacher on Friday said Angus Lennox, a former managing director in Blackstone's European real estate business, will join the law firm as a real estate private equity partner in London later this year.

Reporting by Sara Merken

