Skadden can shield records in Texas fee fight with ex-client – for now

(Reuters) - A onetime client of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is itching to move ahead with claims in Texas state court that the firm breached its fiduciary duty – but after a ruling last week by a Texas appeals court, the ex-client can’t use a cache of internal Skadden documents to make its pitch for Texas’ jurisdiction.

The Harold E. Riley Foundation hired Skadden in 2020 in the midst of an internal power struggle after the death of its founder, the former CEO and chair of Citizens Inc, a publicly traded life insurance holding company.

The foundation’s sole beneficiaries were Riley’s alma mater, Baylor University, and the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, where Riley’s father attended college. But after Riley died in 2017, the foundation’s new CEO, Mike Hughes, embarked on a restructuring that Baylor and the seminary subsequently described as a “secret coup” to gain control of the foundation’s key asset, Riley’s shares of Citizens.

The restructuring sparked two lawsuits. On Sept. 2, 2020, the foundation sued Citizen and some of its board members in Arapahoe County, Colorado, alleging that the defendants wrongfully refused to recognize a slate of board members appointed by the foundation’s new leadership. A week later, Baylor and the seminary sued Hughes and the foundation in Tarrant County, Texas, accusing them of trying to divert money away from the foundation’s longtime designated beneficiaries.

Skadden partner Edward Micheletti, who is based in Delaware, led the foundation’s case in Colorado, with help from other Skadden lawyers in New York and Delaware. Thompson & Knight was lead counsel for the foundation in the Texas case.

The foundation reached a global settlement with Baylor and the seminary in February 2021, resolving both the Texas and Colorado cases. In essence, the settlement restored control of the foundation to the academic institutions and ended Hughes’ bid for control of the Citizens board. Skadden resigned from representing the foundation when Hughes and his allies departed its leadership.

Baylor and the seminary had already alleged in an amended complaint in the Texas case that the foundation’s Colorado litigation against Citizens was a waste of money. After the global settlement, with the academic institutions now back in control, the foundation asked Skadden to turn over its client file. Skadden informed the foundation that it would not relinquish the file because the foundation still owed the firm $94,000.

The foundation promptly filed a declaratory judgment suit in Tarrant County, demanding that Skadden turn over (among other things) all of its communications with the ousted foundation directors and all of the work it produced as counsel to the foundation.

The foundation said it had already paid Skadden more than $2.5 million for a spectacularly misguided six-month representation. Now, it said, the foundation's new leadership wanted to see whether Skadden's internal documents showed that the firm had breached its duty to its true client, the foundation, by advancing the interests of Hughes and his allies.

Skadden did not respond to my query on the foundation’s breach-of-duty allegation, which its ex-client formally asserted in an amended petition in the declaratory judgment case. Joe Cleveland of Brackett & Ellis, who represented Hughes in the Baylor case, declined to comment on Hughes' behalf.

The firm told the foundation that it had turned over everything its ex-client was entitled to see under the terms of its engagement letter. But instead of entering a slugfest on the merits of the foundation’s claims, Skadden raised a jurisdictional argument: The firm said it hadn’t conducted business on behalf of the foundation in Texas. The lawyers who represented the foundation were based in Delaware and New York, Skadden said, and the lawsuit they filed on behalf of the foundation was in Colorado. Skadden lawyers never even traveled to Texas on behalf of the foundation, the firm said, and never appeared in a Texas court as counsel to the foundation.

The foundation, which contended that Skadden consulted with Thompson & Knight in Baylor’s case, said it needed access to Skadden documents to establish the Texas court’s jurisdiction. The trial judge, Tarrant County District Judge Donald Cosby, agreed. Last November, he ordered Skadden to produce any internal documents reflecting its role in the underlying Baylor case litigated in Texas, including any research it conducted on issues that might arise in the Texas case led by Thompson & Knight.

Skadden then filed a mandamus petition arguing that the judge abused his discretion by ordering the firm to produce documents related not just to the threshold jurisdictional issue but to the merits of the foundation’s action. Skadden had appeared before Cosby only for the special purpose of opposing jurisdiction, the firm said. The only relevant documents, the firm said, were those showing that Skadden had purposeful contacts with Texas. “Research and other legal work conducted out-of-state by nonresident lawyers for a Texas resident client does not constitute purposeful contacts,” the firm said, “even though the work relates to the Texas-based client.”

The Fort Worth Court of Appeals adopted Skadden’s reasoning in last week's ruling. “The trial court's order compels the production of Skadden's wholly internal communications and documents that were never sent to anyone who appeared in the parallel Texas litigation,” wrote Judge Elizabeth Kerr for a panel that also included Judges Wade Birdwell and Dana Womack. “[The documents] neither originated in Texas nor were they directed toward anyone in Texas,” the appeals court said, so they cannot justify the jurisdiction of Texas courts.

The foundation may eventually get hold of the Skadden documents, said foundation counsel William Kirkman of the Kirkman Law Firm, if it manages to defeat Skadden’s jurisdictional challenge. (Or, Kirkman said, if it ends up refiling a case against its former law firm in New York or Delaware.) Kirkman said he’s nevertheless frustrated that the foundation can’t use internal Skadden material to show why its case should be litigated in Texas.

“All we wanted was to look and see if the documents were relevant to the jurisdictional question,” he said. “We wanted to be able to refute their position that Texas doesn’t have jurisdiction."

