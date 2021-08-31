‘Skadden in his blood’: After 65 years at firm, Barry Garfinkel has died

The office of law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - When Barry Garfinkel joined what’s now known as Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom as an associate in 1956, he became the firm’s ninth lawyer.

He continued to work there for the next 65 years until his death at age 93 on Sunday.

As head of the firm’s litigation group for many of its formative years and a leader of its international arbitration practice, he helped grow Skadden from a scrappy upstart into 1,600-lawyer global powerhouse.

“He never wanted to retire,” partner John Gardiner, global head of Skadden’s international litigation and arbitration practice, told me, noting that he was still working with Garfinkel this year on a major pending case. “He really had Skadden in his blood.”

Jay Kasner, Skadden’s securities litigation practice leader, called Garfinkel’s passing “the end of an era.” He was “the embodiment of the history of the firm,” Kasner said.

As Skadden’s oldest active lawyer, Garfinkel was the last direct link to all five founding partners.

Their names have taken on the aura of historical figures, starting with Marshall Skadden and Les Arps. The duo struck out on their own after they were passed over for partnership at the firm that later became Dewey Ballantine (and then Dewey & LeBoeuf before its demise in 2012). They were joined by John Slate, a one-time Dewey associate who’d moved in-house at Pan American World Airways.

The three launched Skadden, Arps & Slate on April Fool’s Day, 1948.

“Marvelous rejects” is how Arps’ wife described them, according to Lincoln Caplan’s 1993 history of the firm, “Skadden: Power, Money, and the Rise of a Legal Empire.”

Barry Garfinkel. Courtesy http://DaveCrossPhotography.com

Litigator William Meagher joined the firm from Davis Polk & Wardwell as its first lateral partner in 1959.

The legendary Joe Flom, who finessed his way into Harvard Law School even though he didn’t graduate from college, was the new firm’s first associate, and was elevated to partner in 1954 and became a name partner in 1960.

Flom was Garfinkel’s connection to Skadden. After graduating from Yale Law School in 1955 and clerking for U.S. District Judge Edward Weinfeld in Manhattan, Garfinkel was weighing an offer from a white shoe firm.

But then he went on a double date with another young couple and met Flom. He chose Skadden and never looked back.

Known for his booming voice and tough-as-nails demeanor, Garfinkel worked side-by-side with Flom on litigation related to proxy battles and takeover fights, Gardiner said.

Such M&A work was originally shunned by Skadden’s genteel Wall Street competitors as “ungentlemanly,” but starting in the 1970s it became key to propelling the firm into the top Big Law ranks.

Garfinkel was also quick to recognize the growth potential in international arbitration, Gardiner said, overseeing the development of the new practice and its expansion to Europe and Asia.

“His reputation was second to none in the field,” Gardiner said. “He was really a legend.”

Kasner described Garfinkel as “the classic renaissance lawyer at a time when that really meant something, as well as a tremendous mentor to partners and associates alike.”

It’s striking to me to consider some of the milestones that Garfinkel witnessed over the years.

For example, when he started at Skadden in 1956, all the lawyers were men, though that didn’t last long. In 1959, the firm hired its first female attorney, Elizabeth Head. It took another 22 years for a woman to make partner, when Peggy Kerr was elevated in 1981.

He was also on hand in 1973 when Skadden opened its first office outside New York, expanding to Boston, and in 1987 when it launched an overseas outpost in Tokyo. The firm now has 22 offices on four continents.

Lawyer headcount increased exponentially as well, hitting 1,000 by 1990. Gross revenue topped $1 billion 10 years later in 2000.

Skadden is now the sixth highest-grossing law firm in the world with revenue of $2.66 billion and profits per equity partner of $4.3 million, according to The American Lawyer.

Garfinkel was also instrumental in establishing and shaping the Skadden Fellowship Foundation. Launched in 1988, it has since become the largest public interest law firm in the United States, the firm says.

Garfinkel remained an active and passionate member of its board of trustees, from the organization's founding through the selection of its most recent class of fellows.

As he told friends and colleagues at a dinner in 2006 celebrating his 50th anniversary at the firm, “Fifty years, when you enjoy what you are doing, goes in a flash.”

In a New York Times obituary published today, 14 of the firm’s most prominent litigators wrote that “Barry's deep, baritone voice will continue to echo through the halls of Skadden as we endeavor to continue to uphold the ideals of the profession and the ‘upper margin work’ that Barry personified in his 65 years at the firm.”

